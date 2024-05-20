Moto couriers across Turkey demand better conditions and security following murder

The murder of university student and moto courier Ata Emre Akman on the night of May 11 in Balıkesir, while returning from a delivery, has sparked protests by moto couriers across Turkey. Two days ago, Kurye Haber pages issued a nationwide call for action with the slogan "Justice for Ata Emre Akman, Enough is Enough; We Don't Want to Die While Working" circulating in all courier WhatsApp groups.

In response to the murder, couriers in various cities began attaching black ribbons and pictures of Ata Emre to their motorcycles. On May 15, "Justice Convoys" were formed in İzmir and Bursa. Statements made in both cities expressed outrage over the murder and called for the perpetrator to be punished to the fullest extent.

On May 16, moto couriers gathered in Diyarbakır with similar demands, riding in a convoy from Newroz Square to Dağkapı Square. They shared the Akman family's grief and called on the government to urgently implement regulations for couriers.

Yesterday, couriers in major cities including İstanbul (Kadıköy, Şişli, Bağcılar, Şişhane), Ankara, Adana, Isparta, Kırklareli, Edirne, Lüleburgaz, Ordu, Antep, and Van shut off their engines in protest for Ata Emre Akman. "Justice Convoys" organized collective rides, while in some cities, press statements were made.

Isparta: The whole society is deeply affected

Speaking on behalf of couriers who rode from the Intercity Bus Terminal to Kaymakkapı Square, Mutlu Ceylan began his speech with “We don’t want to die while working” and said:

“Ata Emre Akman fell victim to violence while doing his job diligently. This tragic event has deeply affected not only his family and loved ones but the entire society. Ata Emre was not just a courier but an individual known for his hopeful outlook and positive energy. His loss is a loss for our entire community. We condemn all forms of violence. Such acts of violence not only disregard human life but also threaten the peace and security of our society. We believe steps must be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again. We extend our condolences to Ata Emre Akman’s family, friends, and loved ones, sharing in their deep sorrow. We must work together as a community to honor his memory and prevent similar tragedies in the future.”

Adana: 148 Moto couriers killed in the last 3 years

At Youth Square on Bülent Angın Boulevard, couriers gathered with posters on their motorcycles for a press statement. Addressing the crowd with posters that read, "We die every day, not just one day," "Our condolences," "Notice us, we're dying," "I had dreams, you stole them," and "I was brutally murdered, don’t stay silent," Yalçın Parmak, President of the Adana Motorcycle Couriers Association, said, “Today, we have gathered not under the association’s umbrella but under the umbrella of humanity. We are all brothers and sisters, working with our lives on the line for honest bread. We want a safe working environment against work-related murders.”

Parmak also shared data on courier deaths:

“The statistics of courier deaths over the last 3 years are disheartening. In 2022, 58; in 2023, 68; and in the first 5 months of 2024, 22 moto couriers lost their lives. Over the past 3 years, 148 moto couriers have fallen victim to work-related murders. The most recent incident was the murder of university student Ata Emre Akman in Balıkesir.”

Concluding his speech, Yalçın Parmak said:

“We want solutions now. The profession must be made safe, and ministries need to take action on this matter.”

Ordu: Let our job be recognized as a profession

Speaking on behalf of couriers gathered at Köprübaşı, Soner Kelsoy, President of the Ordu Motorized and Non-Motorized Couriers Association, said:

“In Balıkesir, our friend was brutally murdered. Within the last six months, despite no fault of our own, one of our friends lost his leg in an accident caused by a drunk driver, another broke his wrist, and another lost a finger after an accident. We don’t want to disappear, we don’t want to die. We ask our state leaders to recognize our work as a profession and support us. We extend our condolences to Ata’s family and friends.”

İstanbul: Legal regulations must be implemented

In Bağcılar, couriers forming a “Justice Convoy” gathered in the district square to make a press statement. Yasin Kölge, President of the Moto Courier Workers Association, shared statistics on courier deaths similar to his colleague in Adana and called on authorities: “The work we do has not yet been classified as highly dangerous. We are losing our lives while working. Ata Emre Akman was neither the first nor will he be the last. But we want these murders to end immediately. We call on the Ministry of Labor and Social Security; listen to us, hear us.”

At Şişhane Square, another "Justice Convoy" gathered, with Emekçi Couriers Association President Mehmet Timurtaş speaking on their behalf:

"This murder is no coincidence. The working conditions that stole Ata Emre’s dreams, future, and years of life have previously left hundreds of courier workers injured or even dead. The lives of couriers are being played with due to a lack of oversight and policies regarding couriers. We do not want to die while working! We have no tolerance or patience for workers being killed by dangerous individuals with a history of violence in the dead of night. We are saying 'enough' to this system that forces us to work with our lives on the line. We demand the urgent implementation of necessary legal regulations to ensure safe working conditions while we do our jobs."

Ankara: Wanted to earn some pocket money

The family of Samet Özgül, another university student and Trendyol moto courier who was stabbed to death in Ankara in 2022 following a "right of way" dispute in traffic, supported the call for general action for Ata Emre Akman by gathering in front of Yenimahalle Ortadoğu Hospital, where Samet lost his life.

Yesterday at 11:00 AM, moto couriers arrived in a convoy at the hospital, where the Özgül family and their legal team were also present. The couriers carried banners reading "Couriers Shouldn't Die," "Killers Among Us," and "Justice for Ata Emre and Samet." Samet Özgül’s sister, Bernak Özgül, made a statement on behalf of the group:

"Both were university students working to earn some pocket money. Both worked as moto couriers, and sadly, we lost them both," said Özgül, expressing the family's deep sorrow at losing another young person in a similar manner while fighting for "no more Samets."

Özgül noted that the case would be revisited on June 28 at 13:30 at the Ankara Regional Courthouse, 1st Criminal Chamber.

Samet's mother, Hacer Baran, also spoke during the statement, extending her condolences to the Akman family and saying, "Your pain is my pain, your cause is my cause. No matter how much patience I wish for you, I know it is not enough. Let no more Samets or Emres die."

The "Justice for Ata Emre Akman" and "We Don’t Want to Die While Working" actions will continue today. Additionally, during the traditional motorcycle rides held every May 19 for Youth and Sports Day, statements will be made for Ata Emre Akman, and his photo will be displayed on the motorcycles. (MÇ/AÖ/VK)