TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 16 October 2023 12:14
 ~ Modified On: 16 October 2023 12:16
2 min Read

'More than 2 million people in Rojava left without electricity and water'

IRF Secretary Nadine Maenza stated that as a result of the attacks, 48 civilians, including women and children, lost their lives.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/16/more-than-2-million-people-in-rojava-left-without-electricity-and-water.jpg

International Religious Freedom (IRF) Secretary Nadine Maenza has made statements via her X account regarding the airstrikes Turkey initiated on October 5th in areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Northern and Eastern Syria. 

Maenza reported that the region has been subjected to more than 200 airstrikes, targeting hospitals, schools, and vital infrastructure, particularly electricity and water facilities.  

Turkey carries out airstrikes in Rojava in response to Ankara attack
Turkey carries out airstrikes in Rojava in response to Ankara attack
5 October 2023

Following her visit to the region on October 13th, Maenza shared her observations, revealing that the attacks have left over 2 million people without access to water and electricity, with 48 civilians, including women and children, losing their lives. 

Maenza reminded of President Erdoğan's criticism of Israel's attacks on Gaza, highlighting his focus on human rights. She said, "Erdoğan had the audacity to ask, 'What happened to human rights?' However, it is he who is destroying water and electricity facilities, hospitals, and schools here in Northeast Syria." 

Maenza also called for international solidarity, saying, "They are our allies in the fight against ISIS. All religions and ethnic groups here enjoy equal citizenship, with half of the leaders being women. It is essential for the United States and the international community to stand with them against Turkish attacks." 

About Nadine Maenza 

Maenza serves as the Secretary for International Religious Freedom (IRF) and also heads an international organization called the IRF Roundtable, which focuses on advancing religious freedom globally. The organization operates in over 20 countries worldwide, with a core mission to improve religious freedom. 

In addition, she began her role as a Global Fellow at The Wilson Center in January. (BA/EMK/VK) 

Back to Top