'More than 2 million people in Rojava left without electricity and water'

International Religious Freedom (IRF) Secretary Nadine Maenza has made statements via her X account regarding the airstrikes Turkey initiated on October 5th in areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Northern and Eastern Syria.

Maenza reported that the region has been subjected to more than 200 airstrikes, targeting hospitals, schools, and vital infrastructure, particularly electricity and water facilities.

Turkey carries out airstrikes in Rojava in response to Ankara attack

Following her visit to the region on October 13th, Maenza shared her observations, revealing that the attacks have left over 2 million people without access to water and electricity, with 48 civilians, including women and children, losing their lives.

Maenza reminded of President Erdoğan's criticism of Israel's attacks on Gaza, highlighting his focus on human rights. She said, "Erdoğan had the audacity to ask, 'What happened to human rights?' However, it is he who is destroying water and electricity facilities, hospitals, and schools here in Northeast Syria."

Maenza also called for international solidarity, saying, "They are our allies in the fight against ISIS. All religions and ethnic groups here enjoy equal citizenship, with half of the leaders being women. It is essential for the United States and the international community to stand with them against Turkish attacks."

About Nadine Maenza

Maenza serves as the Secretary for International Religious Freedom (IRF) and also heads an international organization called the IRF Roundtable, which focuses on advancing religious freedom globally. The organization operates in over 20 countries worldwide, with a core mission to improve religious freedom.

In addition, she began her role as a Global Fellow at The Wilson Center in January. (BA/EMK/VK)