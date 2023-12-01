Minimum wage becoming average wage 'an intentional choice of government'

Head of the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions (DİSK), Arzu Çerkezoğlu, revealed the union's views and suggestions regarding the minimum wage in a press conference attended by the Board of Directors.

While not explicitly stating a specific wage, Çerkezoğlu emphasized the need for a wage that allows for a dignified life, pointing out that the poverty line is at 45,000 Turkish Lira and the starvation threshold at 13,000 TL. She also called for fairness in income and taxation.

Critiquing the government, Çerkezoğlu remarked, "In Turkey, wages are not even at a level sufficient for basic survival, let alone a dignified life." She highlighted that the minimum wage in Turkey is not merely symbolic but has become the average wage, contrary to global norms.

DİSK-AR 'Turkey is becoming a country of minimum wage earners'

Providing statistics, Çerkezoğlu stated that around 50% of workers in Turkey earn a wage similar to the minimum wage, reaching 70% in the private sector. She pointed out the alarming situation of 7.3 million workers receiving wages below the minimum.

Speaking about the harsh reality for women, Çerkezoğlu stated that 61.4% of women work for a wage around the minimum, with 41% not even receiving the minimum wage.

Addressing the issue of Turkey becoming a country with a high proportion of minimum wage earners, Çerkezoğlu attributed it to obstacles in trade union rights, describing it as an intentional choice by the government.

Çerkezoğlu also highlighted Turkey's standing in Europe, stating, "In 2013, there were 14 countries in Europe with lower minimum wages than Turkey; however, by the end of 2023, there are only 4. The people of this country, the working class of Turkey, do not deserve this situation." (HA/VK)