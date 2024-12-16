TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
ECONOMY
Date published: 16 December 2024 12:49
 ~ Modified On: 16 December 2024 13:43
2 min Read

Metal workers defy Erdoğan’s strike ban after failed negotiations

About 1,500 workers working at several factories continue their strike despite a presidential decree.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Metal workers defy Erdoğan’s strike ban after failed negotiations
About 1,500 metalworkers in Turkey have defied a presidential decree banning their strike, continuing strikes at factories in İstanbul, Kocaeli, and Manisa.

The strikes were called earlier this month after collective bargaining negotiations between the workers’ union, Birleşik Metal-İş, affiliated with the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions (DİSK), and the Employers’ Association of Metal Industries (MESS) failed to reach an agreement.

On Dec 13, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a decree postponing the strikes for 60 days, citing their potential to “disrupt national security.” This marked the eighth time Erdoğan has used this authority to postpone strikes since Turkey adopted its presidential system in 2017.

'Unconstitutional and illegitimate'

Birleşik Metal-İş had condemned the decree, calling it unconstitutional and illegitimate. “We reject unconstitutional and unlawful strike bans. We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder, resisting for our rights, our labor, and our livelihood. We will never surrender!”

Workers resumed their strike on the first business day after Erdoğan’s decree, with the union reporting “100% participation.” Workers have been lighting fires to stay warm during the protests in the cold winter weather.

Currently, about 1,500 workers are on a strike at six factories belonging to three companies. The walkouts began on Dec 4 at three factories belonging to Hitachi in İstanbul’s Kartal district and Kocaeli. On Dec 13, strikes expanded to Schneider Electric factories in Kocaeli and Manisa, as well as the Grid Solutions factory in Gebze, Kocaeli.

The union has also announced plans to launch additional strikes. On Dec 19, workers at the Arıtaş Kriyojenik factory in Balıkesir are set to walk out. Another strike is planned for Dec 25 at Green Transfo Energy’s factory in Çayırova, Kocaeli.

Strike bans afected over 200,000 workers in Turkey during Erdoğan's rule
Strike bans afected over 200,000 workers in Turkey during Erdoğan's rule
Today 13:27

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
labor strike DİSK metal workers
