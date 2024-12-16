Strike bans affected over 200,000 workers in Turkey during Erdoğan's rule

Since the Justice and Development Party (AKP) led by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan came to power in 2002, the government has postponed more than 20 strikes, effectively banning them.

Between 2003 and 2023, strike bans prevented 200,000 workers from taking collective action while about 90,000 workers could go on strike, according to data compiled by economics professor Aziz Çelik.

Until Apr 2017, when Turkey was governed with a parliamentary system, strike postponements required a cabinet decision. After the transition to the presidential system following the Jun 2018 elections, this authority was transferred to the president. an authority granted under the state of emergency powers in effect from Jul 2016, following a failed coup attempt, to Jul 2018.

President Erdoğan openly boasted about his administration’s intervention in strikes during this period in several public statements. In July 2017, addressing foreign investors, Erdoğan said that the state of emergency was implemented to prevent strikes: “When we came to power, Türkiye was under a state of emergency, but all factories were under the threat of strikes. Remember those days. But now, wherever there is a strike threat, we immediately intervene, taking advantage of the state of emergency.”

In April 2018, speaking to industrialists during his party’s parliamentary group meeting, Erdoğan said, “Is there any talk of a strike at any factory? If so, we intervene immediately. The state of emergency becomes an instant solution. There’s an atmosphere of peace, and yet they’re advising us not to have the state of emergency in place.”

In December 2018, the president said, “With us, what they call strikes are no more. Now, there are no strikes. If there are no strikes, it means you’re giving workers their due and protecting their rights.”

Postponed strikes

Here are the banned strikes under the rule of the AKP: