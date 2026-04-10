Many detained in raids targeting opposition-run municipalities in Mersin, Bolu

Police conducted operations against municipalities held by the Republican People's Party (CHP) in Mersin and Bolu early today, resulting in numerous detentions.

Teams carried out a raid at the Yenişehir Disrict Municipality in Mersin, reportedly detaining a total of 31 people were. Those taken into custody include deputy mayors, branch managers, and company officials.

The CHP won Yenişehir Municipality with 62% of the vote in the 2024 local elections.

In a separate operation, police raided Bolu Municipality at 2.00 am local time (GMT+3). Deputy Mayor Leyla Beykoz and two other individuals were detained as part of the investigation.

Beykoz was elected acting mayor by the municipal council after the city's elected mayor, Tanju Özcan, was arrested on Mar 2 in a corruption investigation.

The detentions in Bolu are reportedly linked to allegations regarding sacrificial donations managed through the BOLSEV Foundation, which is affiliated with the municipality. The investigation focuses on donations collected within the foundation. Those detained were taken for questioning as part of the ongoing probe.

Since March last year, municipalities run by the CHP have faced a broad crackdown on corruption-related charges.

Thirty-one opposition mayors removed from office since 2024 elections

(VK)