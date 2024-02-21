'Lullabies of the Circassian Grandmother' released on International Mother Tongue Day

Marem Gökhan Şen, the creator of the Circassian Melodies archive, has released a new project titled "Lullabies of the Circassian Grandmother," where he compiled and presented lullabies in Circassian and Abkhaz, sung for generations in Circassia, Abkhazia, and the Turkish diaspora, to children.

The album, consisting of 17 tracks, was released on February 21, International Mother Language Day, on all digital platforms under the label Kalan Müzik.

"Lullabies of the Circassian Grandmother" features performances by Marem Gökhan Şen himself, along with contributions from cultural carriers Koşiy Mehtap Koşak, Kmza Eda Özkan, Naje Berrin Mangır, Hajkasım Tülin Özgül, Sadzba Sabahat Fidan, and Marem Bertan Şen.

Additionally, amateur recordings of the anonymous "Uered-Ueredıj" songs, which were collected by Kardangush Zaramuk as he traveled from village to village in Circassia, recording these songs which passed down through generations, made possible by the emergence of recording technology in the mid-20th century were also compiled and used in the album.

You can listen to the album on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Music. (HA/PE)