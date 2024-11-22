LGBTI+ group protests restricted access to hormone replacement therapy in Turkey

The LGBTI+ rights group Direnişin Renkleri (Colors of Resistance) has staged a protest against the recent restrictions on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) medications imposed by the Health Ministry, hanging a banner in İzmir’s Konak district which read, “Transphobic state will fall.”

The protest came in response to a Nov 20 announcement by the Turkish Pharmacists’ Association (TEB), which stated that the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency, under the ministry, had restricted the supply of certain medications used in HRT. The affected treatments include testosterone injections and gels used by trans men, as well as estrogen-enhancing contraceptives used by trans women.

Direnişin Renkleri condemned the decision in a statement shared on social media, saying, “Our access to hormones cannot be obstructed. Speaking out from Konak, we stand against the state’s systematic violence against trans individuals. We will dismantle this fascist system built to make our lives harder, and we will expand the struggle street by street! Bê Trans Jiyan Nabe! We existed, we exist, and we will continue to exist!”

Global trend of restrictions

Turkey has now joined several countries that have recently introduced restrictions or limitations on access to HRT for trans individuals. These include Estonia, Lithuania, Denmark, Poland, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Latvia, Russia, the US and the UK.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) replaces or supplements hormones that the body cannot produce in sufficient quantities. It is commonly used for supporting trans individuals during gender affirming care.

HRT can bring significant physical changes, including voice modulation and body composition, and is a critical aspect of many trans individuals’ gender-affirming healthcare. Experts warn that restricting access to HRT can negatively impact individuals’ physical and mental health. (TY)