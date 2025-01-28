Lara Dizeyee: A Kurdish fashion designer on the global stage

This September, Kurdish fashion designer Lara Dizeyee, the first to bring traditional Kurdish attire to the international stage, will showcase her work at Milan Fashion Week. Her journey to the world of fashion has been anything but conventional, spanning a variety of careers before arriving at her current role.

Born in Vienna, Austria, Dizeyee graduated from George Mason University in Virginia, USA, with a degree in International Relations.

For many years, she has lived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, where she also holds the title of Kurdistan Cultural Ambassador.

Fluent in English, Kurdish, Persian, Arabic, and German, the designer has worked as a petroleum and gas expert in Erbil for over 11 years.

Dizeyee’s three collections—Dream, Fire, and Ocean—have been showcased internationally, including at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

Her second collection, Fire, was dedicated to Jîna Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in Iranian custody after being arrested for allegedly wearing “inappropriate clothing.”

Known for giving creative names to her collections, Dizeyee’s designs feature vibrant colors, intricate patterns, and traditional motifs, which have caught the attention of leading fashion publications such as Forbes, Vogue Arabia, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel, and Madame Figaro.

We spoke with Dizeyee about her journey into fashion and her efforts to bring traditional Kurdish clothing to the global stage.

"Fire" collection.

'It was time to turn dreams into reality'

How did you first become interested in fashion? Where does your passion for designing dresses come from? I read that you have done many different jobs before. What happened that suddenly led you to this passion?

Fashion has always been a part of me, ever since I was a young girl. It’s something I’ve loved deeply and never let go of, even as I explored other career paths. I didn’t formally study fashion, but I’ve always had a natural eye for it. I instinctively knew how to design a look, put it together, and make it shine.

I was the go-to person for my friends, they’d always ask me for advice on what to wear to their events, and I loved helping them feel confident and beautiful. Over the years, I realized that I was constantly designing in my imagination, dreaming up pieces that I wanted to bring to life.

In April 2022, I decided it was time to follow my heart and turn those dreams into reality. I launched my own clothing line to finally bring my designs to life and share them with the world. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m so grateful to be doing something I’m truly passionate about.

"Fire" collection

Giving Kurdish clothing a universal appeal

We see that you have redesigned Kurdish clothing in a modern way. How would you describe the cultural clothing of the Kurds? You are from Iraq, where local clothes are worn too. Why is it important to introduce these to the world?

I haven’t replaced Kurdish clothing—I’ve elevated it while adding my personal touch. Kurdish costumes have always been rich in culture, beauty, and tradition, but I felt they hadn’t been showcased to their fullest potential. I saw an opportunity to enhance these garments, making them glamorous and modern while still honoring their roots.

My goal was to create designs that could be worn not only by Kurdish people but also by others around the world. By using luxurious fabrics, paying close attention to intricate details, and making thoughtful improvements where needed, I’ve polished the overall look to give Kurdish clothing a universal appeal.

It’s incredibly important for the world to see how stunning Kurdish costumes are. Many people aren’t familiar with the vibrant, colorful, and elegant designs of Kurdish clothing. Fashion has the power to transcend borders, and I want to use it to introduce these beautiful garments to a global audience. That’s why I created my Kurdish Haute Couture line—to share the beauty, grace, and cultural significance of Kurdish costumes with the world, and to ensure they are appreciated for the art they truly are.

"Dream" collection.

Kurdish dresses in internaional magazines

How were Kurdish culture and clothes received in the world? Could you also talk about Paris Fashion Week and the interest there?

The response was incredible, people were in awe and fell in love with the richness and beauty of Kurdish culture and clothing. I had the honor of being the first Kurdish designer to participate in Paris Fashion Week, and the audience was mesmerized by the vibrant colors, intricate details, and cultural significance of the designs. It was a colorful celebration of art and heritage brought to life on one of the world’s most prestigious runways.

My designs and fashion show caught the attention of major fashion publications, including Forbes, Vogue Arabia, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel, Madame Figaro, and many more. This was a groundbreaking moment, as it marked the first time Kurdish dresses were featured in such prominent international magazines. I take immense pride in knowing that I was able to showcase Kurdish culture on a global stage and put our traditional costumes on the world map. It was truly a dream come true to see such enthusiasm and appreciation for Kurdish heritage and design.

Dizeyee's designs at Paris Fashion Week.

'I hope my journey inspires young Kurdish girls'

You received the title of Kurdistan Cultural Ambassador. What was your journey leading to this? How does this title make you feel?

Receiving the title of Kurdistan Cultural Ambassador was an incredible honor and a proud moment in my journey. The University of Sulaymaniyah awarded me this significant title as a way to recognize my efforts in promoting Kurdish culture and the success I’ve achieved in doing so. It’s an honorary title without any formal duties, but it holds deep meaning for me.

This recognition symbolizes the acknowledgment of my hard work and dedication to showcasing the beauty of Kurdish heritage on a global stage. It’s also a reminder of the impact that following your passion can have not only on yourself but also on others.

I hope my journey inspires young Kurdish girls to dream big, believe in themselves, and understand that the sky is truly the limit. Making your dreams come true starts with you, and with perseverance and belief, anything is possible. This title encourages me to continue sharing Kurdish culture with the world and to empower others to pursue their own paths with confidence.

"Ocean" collection.

Celebrating Kurdish culture

Kurdish women are fighting in different colors in Rojhilat, Rojava, Bakur, and Bashur. What does the resistance of these women mean to you? What do you attribute your inspiration to?

Kurdish women have always been a symbol of strength, resilience, bravery and peace. Their courage, beauty, and unwavering determination fill me with pride. They risk their lives not just for themselves but for the future of all Kurdish people, and their sacrifices inspire me deeply.

Every design I create tells a story, a story of hope, love, passion, peace, bravery and unity. That’s why I name each piece based on the story that inspired it. Through my work, I aim to amplify their voices, celebrate their strength, and remind the world of their unbreakable spirit and most beautiful and colorful culture. (ED/VK)