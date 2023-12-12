Kocaeli deputy Bitmez who fainted during his speech in Parliament admitted to intensive care

Felicity (Saadet) Party Member of Parliament Hasan Bitmez collapsed while speaking at the podium in the Grand Assembly of the Turkish National Assembly (TBMM).

According to the news reported by Anadolu Agency, Bitmez, speaking on behalf of his party during budget discussions, suddenly became unwell and fell to the ground while addressing the podium.

Other members of parliament rushed towards the podium to intervene and provide assistance to Bitmez. The initial intervention was carried out by doctor members of parliament. Health teams were summoned to the Grand Assembly hall.

Bitmez, who received prolonged cardiac massage, was carried out of the Grand Assembly hall on a stretcher. He was subsequently transported to the hospital by ambulance. (AÖ/PE)