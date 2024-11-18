Jethro Tull to perform in İstanbul

Legendary British band Jethro Tull is set to take the stage at Volkswagen Arena on Nov 23. The concert, organized by Kod Müzik in collaboration with Pozitif, promises an evening of rock, folk, and progressive music led by the band’s iconic frontman, Ian Anderson.

Formed in 1967, Jethro Tull has carved out a unique place in the music world with its distinctive style and an extensive discography of 23 studio albums. The band’s 1987 release, *Crest of a Knave*, earned them a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance.

For the İstanbul concert, Anderson will be joined by guitarist Jack Clark, drummer Scott Hammond, keyboardist John O'Hara, and bassist David Goodier. (VK)