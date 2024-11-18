TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
LIFE
Date published: 18 November 2024 15:33
 ~ Modified On: 18 November 2024 15:35
1 min Read

Jethro Tull to perform in İstanbul

The Grammy-winning British band to take the stage on Nov 23.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Jethro Tull to perform in İstanbul

Legendary British band Jethro Tull is set to take the stage at Volkswagen Arena on Nov 23. The concert, organized by Kod Müzik in collaboration with Pozitif, promises an evening of rock, folk, and progressive music led by the band’s iconic frontman, Ian Anderson.

Formed in 1967, Jethro Tull has carved out a unique place in the music world with its distinctive style and an extensive discography of 23 studio albums. The band’s 1987 release, *Crest of a Knave*, earned them a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance.

For the İstanbul concert, Anderson will be joined by guitarist Jack Clark, drummer Scott Hammond, keyboardist John O'Hara, and bassist David Goodier. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top