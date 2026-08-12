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DP: Date Published: 12.08.2026 10:52 12 August 2026 10:52
 ~  MO: Modified On: 12.08.2026 10:55 12 August 2026 10:55
Read Read:  1 minute

İstanbul firefighters rescue goat stranded on viaduct pillar

It was unclear how the goat ended up at the spot.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
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İstanbul firefighters rescue goat stranded on viaduct pillar
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İstanbul firefighters yesterday rescued a goat stranded on a viaduct pillar along the Northern Marmara Motorway, a bypass road in the north of the city.

A video posted by the Fire Department on social media showed the goat standing on the viaduct support. A firefighter was lowered by rope from the roadway, secured the animal with another rope and helped lift it safely onto the bridge.

It was unclear how the goat ended up there.

“We couldn’t get an answer to the question, ‘How did you get down there?’ But we couldn’t leave our cute friend alone on the viaduct pillar either,” the fire department said in the post. “Our teams safely brought the adventurous goat up from the height onto the bridge.”

The Northern Marmara Motorway runs through the northern part of İstanbul, an area that includes forests and farmland.

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
İstanbul
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