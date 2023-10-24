TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 24 October 2023 14:19
 ~ Modified On: 24 October 2023 14:52
2 min Read

İstanbul Comedy Festival to begin

British comedian Laura Symth, recipient of the Funny Woman Awards will also be on stage in the festival to be held between November 5- December 3.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/24/istanbul-comedy-festival-to-begin.jpg

The Istanbul Comedy Festival, organized for the sixth time this year by Beşiktaş Cultural Center (BKM), features discussions, stand-up performances, improvisational shows, theater plays, and children's activities.

The following names will be on stage at this year's festival:

Demet Akbağ, Şener Şen, Uğur Yücel, Ali Poyrazoğlu & Güneş Berberoğlu, Behzat & Süheyl Uygur, Kaan Sekban, Doğu Demirkol, Zafer Algöz & Can Yılmaz, Berfu & Eser Yenenler, Esra Dermancıoğlu, Deniz Göktaş, Ali Kerim Diler, Can Bonomo & Can Temiz & Bengi Apak, Oya Başar, and Ebru Kural, Hakan Yılmaz & Ebru Cündübeyoğlu, Yasemin Şefik, Geveze, Semaver Kumpanya's "Cimri," Volkan Severcan & Asuman Dabak, and Yunus Günçe.

Brandweek Istanbul will host the British comedian Laura Symth, recipient of the Funny Woman Awards (2019), along with Nergis Öztürk and stand-up comedian Lesli Karavil with her play "Düğün Şarkıcısı" (The Wedding Singer) as part of the Istanbul Comedy Festival events,.

Turkish Is My Home - Words Island, Bully Bully, Ceko and Pepo - Two Suitcases Full, and Nasreddin Hodja will be the shows for the children.

BKM Mutfak Çarşı and BKM Mutfak Kadıköy will also host local and international stand-up performances throughout the Istanbul Comedy Festival, which will run from November 5 to December 3.

Click here for the event schedule.

istanbul comedy festival comedy BKM
Back to Top