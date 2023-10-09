TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 9 October 2023 11:18
 ~ Modified On: 9 October 2023 11:26
1 min Read

Israeli musician Riff Cohen cancels her İstanbul concert

In a statement on her social media account, she said, "Due to the events in my country, I have chosen to stay with my loved ones and family."

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Israeli musician Riff Cohen announced the cancellation of her Istanbul concert.

The concert, which was planned to take place on Thursday, October 12, at the 5th Istanbul International Folk Music Festival, was canceled at Cohen's request due to the ongoing conflicts following the 'Aqsa Storm' operation initiated by Palestinian resistance groups led by Hamas' armed wing, the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, against Israel last week.

In her social media statement, Cohen mentioned, "Due to the events in my country, I have chosen to stay with my loved ones and family."

It was announced that those who had purchased tickets for the Riff Cohen concert could use them for the Angelique Kidjo concert at the Atatürk Cultural Center Theater Stage on October 11 or request a refund. (AÖ/PE)

