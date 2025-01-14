TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
LIFE
Date published: 14 January 2025 12:19
 ~ Modified On: 14 January 2025 12:24
1 min Read

Isak Haleva, Chief Rabbi of Turkey, dies

Turkish Chief Rabbinate Foundation: ““We are deeply saddened to have lost our esteemed Leader, our Chief Rabbi Rav Isak Haleva, who led our Community for many years.”

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Isak Haleva, Chief Rabbi of Turkey, dies
Photograph: Anadolu Agency / Archive

Chief Rabbi Rav Isak Haleva, who for many years was the leader of the Jewish community of Turkey and united the community, has died at the age of 84.

Haleva had been Chief Rabbi since the year 2002, and his passing was announced by Şalom newspaper.

Haleva was injured in the bomb attack in 2003 which targeted two synagogues in Istanbul.

In a statement published on the passing of Haleva, the Turkish Chief Rabbinate Foundation stated:

“We are deeply saddened to have lost our esteemed Leader, our Chief Rabbi Rav Isak Haleva, who always believed in the unity of peace and love and led our Community in line with this belief for years.

Baruh Dayan Ha Emet.”

(TY/NHRD)

Origin
Istanbul
Turkish Jewish Community isak haleva minorities
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top