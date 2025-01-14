Isak Haleva, Chief Rabbi of Turkey, dies

Chief Rabbi Rav Isak Haleva, who for many years was the leader of the Jewish community of Turkey and united the community, has died at the age of 84.

Haleva had been Chief Rabbi since the year 2002, and his passing was announced by Şalom newspaper.

Haleva was injured in the bomb attack in 2003 which targeted two synagogues in Istanbul.

In a statement published on the passing of Haleva, the Turkish Chief Rabbinate Foundation stated:

“We are deeply saddened to have lost our esteemed Leader, our Chief Rabbi Rav Isak Haleva, who always believed in the unity of peace and love and led our Community in line with this belief for years.

Baruh Dayan Ha Emet.”

(TY/NHRD)