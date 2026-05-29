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DP: Date Published: 29.05.2026 17:28 29 May 2026 17:28
 ~  MO: Modified On: 29.05.2026 17:55 29 May 2026 17:55
Read Read:  1 minute

Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Hatay

The floods affected large areas in the southern province.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
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Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Hatay
Photos: AA

Heavy rainfall caused rivers and streams to overflow in the Dörtyol and Hassa districts of the Mediterranean province of Hatay, flooding houses, barns, and gardens.

In Dörtyol, torrential rain that began in the morning hours caused the Deliçay and Özerli Rivers to overflow.

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The flooding left streets and avenues submerged in both districts.

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The flooding affected houses, barns, and gardens, while several vehicles were swept away. Municipal teams in both Hassa and Dörtyol have launched operations in the affected areas.

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Hatay Governor Mustafa Masatlı conducted inspections in the flooded areas of Dörtyol. Following his inspections, Masatlı reminded journalists that meteorological authorities had issued a warning for heavy rains on May 28 at 2.00 pm and today at 9.00 pm.

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Last week, two people were killed in floods in Hatay. (AA)

Origin
Istanbul
floods hatay
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