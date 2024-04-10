We would like to wish a happy Eid-al-Fitr to all Muslim communities.

Eid-al-Fitr, also called Sugar Feast or Ramadan Feast in the colloquial language in Turkey, is celebrated for three days at the end of Ramadan month according to the Hegira calendar.

This year, it will be marked on April 10-12.

Since the Hegira calendar is a lunar calendar, one year in the Hegira calendar is 11-12 days shorter than one year in the Gregorian calendar. Thus, each year, Sugar Feast is celebrated 11-12 days earlier than the previous year.

In every Sugar Feast, Muslims visit their family elders and set a feast table. Children also visit their neighbors and the neighbors, in return, give the children sugar, napkins or similar small gifts.

The Sugar Feast falls on the same period once in approximately every 33 years. Happy Sugar Feast to you all. (AÖ/VK)