TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
LIFE
Date published: 10 April 2024 12:34
 ~ Modified On: 10 April 2024 12:35
1 min Read

Happy Eid al-Fitr

Today is the first day of Eid al-Fitr, also known as Sugar Feast or Ramadan Feast in Turkey.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Happy Eid al-Fitr

We would like to wish a happy Eid-al-Fitr to all Muslim communities.

Eid-al-Fitr, also called Sugar Feast or Ramadan Feast in the colloquial language in Turkey, is celebrated for three days at the end of Ramadan month according to the Hegira calendar.

This year, it will be marked on April 10-12.

Since the Hegira calendar is a lunar calendar, one year in the Hegira calendar is 11-12 days shorter than one year in the Gregorian calendar. Thus, each year, Sugar Feast is celebrated 11-12 days earlier than the previous year.

In every Sugar Feast, Muslims visit their family elders and set a feast table. Children also visit their neighbors and the neighbors, in return, give the children sugar, napkins or similar small gifts.

The Sugar Feast falls on the same period once in approximately every 33 years. Happy Sugar Feast to you all. (AÖ/VK)

Back to Top