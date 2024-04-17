Happy Çarşema Sor to Êzidîs

Êzidîs celebrate "Çarşema Sor" today.

Çarşema Sor, also known as Red Wednesday, is the Êzidî New Year festival celebrated in spring. It is observed on the first Wednesday on or after April 14 according to the Gregorian calendar. This festival is rich in symbolism and rituals that reflect the Êzidî religion and culture.

Here’s a brief overview of the festivities: