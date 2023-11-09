TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 9 November 2023 11:06
 ~ Modified On: 9 November 2023 11:16
Güzelbahçe case regarding the murdering of three Syrian workers posponed

The fourth hearing of the trial regarding the killing of three Syrian workers in İzmir, which took place yesterday was adjourned to January 10, 2024, due to the prosecutor's inability to prepare the indictment.

BIA News Desk
The fourth hearing of the trial regarding the burning and killing of Syrian construction workers Mamoun al-Nabhan (23 years old), Ahmed Al-Ali (21 years old), and Muhammed el-Bish (17 years old) in Güzelbahçe district of İzmir on November 16, 2021, was held at the İzmir Courthouse 1st Heavy Penal Court.

The detained defendant Kemal K., accused of killing the three young men, was present at the hearing.

Representatives from the Human Rights Association İzmir Branch, İzmir Bar Association, and the Refugee Rights Platform attended the hearing.

During the trial, where the prosecutor's closing statement and the verdict were expected, the prosecutor stated that he could not prepare the closing statement due to health issues.

As a result, the court adjourned the hearing to January 10, 2024.

(RT/PE)

Syrian migrants syrian refugees Güzelbahçe
