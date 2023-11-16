Greek films to light up İstanbul's movie scene

In its second consecutive year, the Greek Film Days are set to captivate Istanbul audiences by bringing together the classic and award-winning films of Greek directors. The event, organized in collaboration with EMEIS Cultural Collective, istos film, and istos publishing, will unfold at the Pera Museum from November 21 to 26, offering free screenings of 24 films, each a restored gem spanning the 1960s to the '90s.

Jules Dassin's clandestinely filmed "Prova" (The Rehearsal, 1988) will open the event, setting the stage for an exploration of Greek cinema's rich tapestry. Among the classics featured are Theo Angelopoulos's "Kumpanya" (The Travelling Players, 1975) and Dimos Avdeliodis's acclaimed "Yaralı Ağaç" (The Tree We Hurt, 1986), both making their Turkish debut with restored copies.

This year's Greek Filam Days will delve into themes of collective memory, human rights, migration, and diaspora, showcasing pivotal moments in Greek documentary cinema. The lineup includes influential works such as "Megara" (1972), "Son Durak Kreuzberg" (Last Stop Kreuzberg, 1975), and "Makedon Düğünü" (Macedonian Wedding, 1960).

According to the organizers, the aim is to provide Istanbul's film enthusiasts with a captivating journey through Greek cinematic history. The event emphasizes the diversity and depth of the Greek filmmaking legacy, offering audiences a unique opportunity to appreciate the artistry and cultural significance of these films.

The Greek Film Days promise to be an enriching cultural experience, inviting Istanbul residents to discover or revisit timeless classics that have left an indelible mark on Greek cinema. (TY/VK)