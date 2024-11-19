Greek Film Days to kick off in İstanbul

The third edition of Greek Film Days will take place at the Pera Museum in Beyoğlu, İstanbul from Dec 3 to 8.

The event will showcase award-winning films from 1980s and 1990s Greek cinema, offering İstanbul movie enthusiasts a chance to experience these classics. Organized in collaboration with the EMEIS Culture Collective, istos film, and istos publishing, the screenings will feature Turkish and English subtitles.

The festival will open with Pantelis Voulgaris’s 1988 sports drama The Striker with Number 9. Adapted from Menis Koumandareas’s novel of the same name, the film portrays the rise and fall of young footballer Vasilis (Bill) Seretis, whose promising career is ultimately destroyed by ambition.

A contender for the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, the film won Best Editing and Best Sound awards at the Thessaloniki Film Festival. It offers a compelling and realistic portrait of Greek football.

Petros Markaris to visit İstanbul

One of the event’s guests will be author and screenwriter Petros Markaris, known as the collaborator on Theo Angelopoulos’s films including Days of ’36 (1972), Alexander the Great (1980), The Suspended Step of the Stork (1991), Ulysses’ Gaze (1995), and Eternity and a Day (1998). Markaris also co-wrote Yeşim Ustaoğlu’s Waiting for the Clouds (2004) and is the author of several crime novels available in Turkish.

As part of the event, Markaris, who was born on İstanbul's Heybeliada island, will participate in a conversation with director Hüseyin Karabey, known for Silent Death (2001), My Marlon and Brando (2007), Come to My Voice (2014), and The Prisoner (2018).

All screenings during Greece Film Days will be free of charge. The screening schedule will soon be available on yunanistansinemasigunleri.com.

Supported by the Greek Ministry of Culture and the Greek Film Center, and organized in collaboration with the Pera Museum, Greece Film Days invites audiences to follow updates on its social media channels. (TY/VK)