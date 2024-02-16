'Great Freedom March' concludes: 'The only solution is Öcalan's freedom'

The "Great Freedom March," which commenced on February 1st in Van and Kars for the physical freedom of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan and the democratic resolution of the Kurdish issue, reached its 15th day, arriving in Halfeti, the birthplace of Öcalan in Urfa.

According to MA's report, the marchers, accompanied by slogans, reached the DEM Party district building and issued a statement. DBP Co-Chair Çiğdem Kılıçgün Uçar, who delivered the statement, expressed gratitude to everyone who supported them throughout the march.

In her speech, Uçar emphasized the Kurdish people's demand for peace, stating, "We address those who criminalize our march; the owner of this march is the Kurdish people, and it is the demand for peace from our people. In a region where war has been imposed for a century, we continue a struggle to amplify the voice of peace. On February 15, 1999, Mr. Öcalan was brought to Turkey. Bringing Mr. Öcalan here was described as ending the Kurdish reality. However, this plot did not succeed."

"Kurds never bowed"

Uçar continued, "Kurds have never bowed and will never bow. Everyone needs to unite their strength to solve the Kurdish issue. The Kurdish issue is a reality that needs to be resolved. We address those who insist on war policies; this issue will be resolved, and the only way to resolve it is to ensure the physical freedom of Mr. Öcalan. After the international conspiracy, the Turkish state continues a system of isolation that undermines its own law and international law, but the Kurds do not give up their demands.

Despite the international conspiracy, Kurds fought vigorously against ISIS created by hegemonic powers. Kurds, especially Kurdish women, opened the door to a new paradigm in Rojava. The paradigm of Mr. Öcalan must come to life in this region. We will finish this march here, but we will continue to fight until the voice of Mr. Öcalan reaches everyone and until the Kurdish issue is resolved. We thank everyone who contributed and fought during the march."

The marchers then set out for Amara, Öcalan's village. Despite not being allowed entry into Amara, the marchers returned to the city center of Halfeti. Gathered at the DEM Party Halfeti district building, 75 marchers announced the completion of their 15-day march with slogans. (RT/VK)