‘Ghost classes’ undermine Turkey’s education system, giving the wealthy an unfair edge

Recent years have witnessed the rise of "ghost classes" in private high schools across Turkey, with authorities now promising stricter enforcement. These classes, designed for students preparing for the national university entrance exam, allow students to get a diploma without attending classes. Schools reportedly charge higher fees for these classes.

The arrangement lets students focus solely on their exam preparation, usually attending private courses, which are widespread in Turkey and play a crucial role in university admissions.

For students whose families can afford them, these ghost classes provide a way to sidestep the regular senior year curriculum and focus entirely on studying for the university exam, which covers content from all four years of high school.

In "ghost classes," students are also guaranteed high grades, creating an unfair advantage since school grade averages impact university entrance exam scores.

Some private tutoring centers reportedly work in partnership with private schools that offer "ghost classes." Under these agreements, students enrolled in the tutoring center are transferred from their original school to the partnered school with ghost classes.

The gap between high school coursework and exam requirements has been a long-standing issue, leading millions of students to turn to private tutoring. While wealthier families prefer ghost classes, others resort to having their children miss school by obtaining medical leave in the final months of senior year to focus on exam preparation.

Minister vows sanctions

The National Education Ministry has expressed its determination to crack down on this practice. Minister Yusuf Tekin told reporters today that penalties were imposed on 500 schools last year for operating ghost classes and vowed to continue imposing strict sanctions on violators. "Even if it is the most prestigious school, we will not show any leniency," he said.

İstanbul Provincial Director of National Education Murat Mücahit Yentür said that his department has received reports from parents and social media about schools allegedly running such programs.

He said that the ministry would deploy 162 inspectors to monitor schools and tutoring centers across the city. "It is impossible for such actions to be tolerated," Yentür said, reminding parents that students with more than 30 days of unexcused absences must repeat the year.

According to the Law No. 5580 on Private Education Institutions, any school found to be in violation of the regulations may face the cancellation of its operating license and fines equivalent to 20 times the gross minimum wage. (VK)