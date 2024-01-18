Former police chiefs caught at the Greek border

Former police chiefs were caught at the border in Edirne while attempting to illegally cross into Greece.

According to the news from the Anadolu Agency, gendarmerie personnel, during their checks in the 1st-degree military restricted zone near Alibey village in Meriç district, identified a group attempting to go to Greece. During the identification process,the apprehended suspects were determined to be dismissed police chiefs wanted for "FETÖ membership."

S.Ç., sentenced to 6 years, 10 months, and 15 days of imprisonment, along with Y.K. sentenced to 7 years and 6 months of imprisonment, and H.B., whose appeal file for "organization membership" is under review by the 7th Heavy Penal Court in Gaziantep, have been taken into custody.

The Gülen movement or Fethullah Gülen movement, referred to by its participants as Hizmet (service) or Cemaat (community) is since 2016 referred to as FETÖ (Fethullahist Terrorist Organization) by the Government of Turkey. The Gülen movement is a former ally of the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP). When the AKP came to power in 2002 the two formed a tactical alliance against military tutelage and the Turkish secular elite, despite their differences. Since May 2016, the Gülen movement has been classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey under the assigned name Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ). After the failed coup attempt in 2016, the government of Turkey blamed the group for the coup and authorities have arrested thousands of soldiers and judges. Over ten thousand education staff were suspended and the licenses of over 20,000 teachers working at private institutions were revoked for stated affiliation to Gülen. Fethullah Gülen condemned the coup and denied any involvement. (Source: Wikipedia)

(AS/PE)