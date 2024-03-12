TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 12 March 2024 10:18
 ~ Modified On: 12 March 2024 10:20
1 min Read

Forest fire in Antalya

The fire has been contained and investigation has been launched.

BIA News Desk
A fire broke out in a forested area across Çalış Hill in the Kemer district of Antalya for reasons yet to be determined. Thanks to the efforts of the teams that arrived at the scene upon receiving the notification, the fire has been brought under control.

The Kemer Search and Rescue Association (KEMKUT) team also provided support to the operation. Cooling efforts by the teams continue in the region.

During the incident, 25-year-old F.K., who was noticed by the teams while sleeping in the fire zone and evacuated from the forested area, was transported to Kemer State Hospital in a 112 Emergency Service ambulance for a health check.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident. (AS/VK)

