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DP: Date Published: 11.05.2026 12:33 11 May 2026 12:33
 ~  MO: Modified On: 11.05.2026 12:47 11 May 2026 12:47
Read Read:  1 minute

Floodgates at Keban Dam on Euphrates opened for first time in six years

Increased rainfall since early March has significantly raised dam occupancy rates at across Turkey.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
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Floodgates at Keban Dam on Euphrates opened for first time in six years
Photos: AA

The floodgates of Keban Dam in Elazığ, eastern Turkey, were opened for the first time in six years following high rainfall in recent months. The release was initiated to mitigate the risk of potential flooding as the reservoir reached capacity.

Local residents joined plant managers, waterworks officials, and municipal authorities to watch the moment the floodgates were opened.

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Keban Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant has an installed capacity of 1330 megawatts across eight units. The facility currently releases 361 cubic meters of water per second. Officials and local residents visited the area to observe the water flow.

Operational since Sep 9, 1974, on the Euphrates River, the dam is used for electricity generation, agricultural irrigation, and aquaculture.

The floodgates were previously opened due to high rainfall in 1993, 2004, and 2019.

Increased precipitation since early March has significantly raised dam occupancy rates at across the country.

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Özcan Karadere, who stopped in the district while traveling from Gaziantep to Giresun, expressed satisfaction with the rising water levels after recent years of drought.

"They decided to open the gates because of the rains. We waited, and it was a beautiful moment for us. The gates opened, we watched the water flow, and now we will continue on our way," AA quoted him as saying.

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Ercan Tuncel, another observer at the site, described the facility as a source of pride for the country and said he was happy to see the water reach its maximum level after several years. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
dams
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