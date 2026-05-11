Floodgates at Keban Dam on Euphrates opened for first time in six years

Keban Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant has an installed capacity of 1330 megawatts across eight units. The facility currently releases 361 cubic meters of water per second. Officials and local residents visited the area to observe the water flow.

Operational since Sep 9, 1974, on the Euphrates River, the dam is used for electricity generation, agricultural irrigation, and aquaculture.

The floodgates were previously opened due to high rainfall in 1993, 2004, and 2019.

Increased precipitation since early March has significantly raised dam occupancy rates at across the country.