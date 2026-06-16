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ECONOMY - LABOR
DP: Date Published: 16.06.2026 14:32 16 June 2026 14:32
 ~  MO: Modified On: 16.06.2026 14:45 16 June 2026 14:45
Read Read:  2 minute

Explosion in Kütahya metal factory severely injures worker

The worker remains in life-threatening condition after suffering severe burns.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
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Explosion in Kütahya metal factory severely injures worker
The area where the explosion occurred (Kütahya'nın Sesi)
  • A melting furnace exploded, severely injuring one worker who was working near the furnace.
  • Two other workers were affected by smoke.
  • Firefighters extinguished the resulting fire after an hour.

An explosion in a metal factory melting furnace in western Turkey injured one worker severely today and left two others affected by smoke, according to reports in the local media.

The incident occurred at around 7.00 am local time at a metal factory in the Gediz Organized Industrial Zone in Kütahya. An explosion in the melting furnace severely injured R.T., 42, who sustained burns on his body. Two other workers, Y.G., 40, and M.Y., 46, were affected by smoke.

R.T. was working in the immediate vicinity of the furnace during the explosion and was caught in the flames, according to reporting from Kütahya'nın Sesi. Firefighters rescued him and paramedics transported him by ambulance to Gediz State Hospital following initial medical treatment.

Doctors determined that he had sustained severe, advanced burns across his body. He was later transferred to the Kocaeli City Hospital Burn Center, a more advanced facility.

The worker remains in life-threatening condition.

The fire caused by the explosion was put off an hour of efforts by firefighters.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

At least 212 workers killed on the job in May
At least 212 workers killed on the job in May
12 June 2026

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Workplace accidents occupational safety
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