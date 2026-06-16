Explosion in Kütahya metal factory severely injures worker

An explosion in a metal factory melting furnace in western Turkey injured one worker severely today and left two others affected by smoke, according to reports in the local media.

The incident occurred at around 7.00 am local time at a metal factory in the Gediz Organized Industrial Zone in Kütahya. An explosion in the melting furnace severely injured R.T., 42, who sustained burns on his body. Two other workers, Y.G., 40, and M.Y., 46, were affected by smoke.

R.T. was working in the immediate vicinity of the furnace during the explosion and was caught in the flames, according to reporting from Kütahya'nın Sesi. Firefighters rescued him and paramedics transported him by ambulance to Gediz State Hospital following initial medical treatment.

Doctors determined that he had sustained severe, advanced burns across his body. He was later transferred to the Kocaeli City Hospital Burn Center, a more advanced facility.

The worker remains in life-threatening condition.

The fire caused by the explosion was put off an hour of efforts by firefighters.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

At least 212 workers killed on the job in May

(VK)