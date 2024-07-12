Exhibition on trans movement’s history in Turkey banned in İstanbul

The exhibition "Dön-Dün Bak: A Look Back at the History of the Trans Movement in Turkey," which opened on June 26th in İstanbul, has been banned following an official notice from the Beyoğlu District Governor’s Office.

The exhibition, organized by the Trans Pride Week Exhibition Collective, was scheduled to run until July 27th at Depo İstanbul in Beyoğlu.

The exhibition aimed to shed light on the milestones of the trans movement in Turkey, tracing its evolution from the 1980s to the present day through archival records. It was part of the 10th Trans Pride Week and was intended to provide insight into the historical context and struggles of the trans community in Turkey.

Depo, the venue hosting the exhibition, released a statement on their social media account, expressing their intention to challenge the ban through legal means. "We were forced to close the exhibition, which was announced to be open to visitors until July 27th, due to this notification. As the Depo team, we will object to this prohibition decision by applying to the legal process. We will share the developments in the judicial process with the public in the coming days," the statement read. (TY/VK)