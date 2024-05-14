Erdoğan, Mitsotakis find common ground amid disagreement on Hamas

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis yesterday, culminating in a joint press conference that highlighted both the strengthening bilateral ties and a disagreement over the designation of Hamas.

The two leaders expressed mutual satisfaction with the growing economic and cultural relations between their nations, and acknowledged that this is beneficial for both countries. About the Israel-Palestine conflict, the two leaders also found common ground in opposing any potential Israeli offensive on Rafah, emphasizing the need to improve the humanitarian conditions. Both underscored the importance of protecting civilians in Gaza and deemed a ground invasion unacceptable.

However, they diverged on the issue of Hamas, with the Greek premier labeling the group as terrorists and October 7 attacks an act of terrorism. Erdoğan sharply disagreed, saying, "If you call Hamas, which has been continuously isolated and whose lands have been occupied since 1947, a terrorist organization, I would be saddened."

Mitsotakis then attempted to ease the disagreement, saying, "Let's agree to disagree on this matter. However, we can agree that an immediate ceasefire is necessary because the Palestinian people are also victims of these ruthless policies."

Amidst these discussions, President Erdoğan also highlighted the goal of increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion and thanked Greece for supporting the UN General Assembly's decision for Palestine's full membership, which he views as key to a lasting solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Mitsotakis noted the positive developments in the relationship atmosphere, citing confidence-building measures and increasing economic cooperation. He also acknowledged the differing views on Hamas but reiterated the shared commitment to halting bloodshed in the region. (AEK/VK)