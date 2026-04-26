Erdoğan condemns shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned an armed attack yesterday during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

The incident occurred while US President Donald Trump was in attendance. The venue was evacuated immediately following the shooting.

Erdoğan expressed his opposition to violence and conveyed his well-wishes to Trump in a statement on social media:

"I condemn the attempted armed attack that took place last night at the White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington.

"It is pleasing for us that no one was injured, especially US President Mr. Trump and his esteemed wife Ms. Melania.

"In democracies, struggle is carried out with ideas; there is no place for any kind of violence. I extend my well wishes to President Trump, his wife, the US administration, and the American people."

While the attacker’s motive is not yet clear, Trump described the individual as a “lone wolf” and “a very sick person.” He also told reporters that he did not believe the attack was related to Iran.

The shooter was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California. He reportedly charged a security checkpoint near the main magnetometer screening area. Authorities said Allen was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives. During the confrontation, a Secret Service agent was shot in the chest but was escaped injury thanks to a ballistic vest. (VK)