Eight detained, dismissed from jobs over video 'mocking' police during consulate attack

An investigation has been launched following a social media video recorded during the Apr 7 armed attack on a police checkpoint near the Israeli Consulate General in İstanbul.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced the detention of eight individuals for allegedly using mocking language toward police officers on duty while filming the incident.

The video was apparently recorded from the nearby headquarters of the cosmetics retailer Gratis, which announced it has dismissed the employees reportedly involved in filming the video.

'Insulting Turkish police"

The footage captured three police officers descending stairs next to Yapı Kredi Plaza toward the site of the clash. Voices in the video can be heard saying, "He is coordinating right now. You are right back, I am left back... run, run, run down..."

Prosecutors initiated the investigation on charges that the video contained "insulting and mocking expressions toward the Turkish Police Force."

The office argued that phrases like "you are right back, I am left back" belittled the seriousness of law enforcement and aimed to discredit the police in the eyes of the public.

Officials claimed these expressions could not be evaluated simply as individual disrespect, asserting the comments were capable of disturbing public order by insulting a significant segment of society.

Authorities detained the eight identified individuals on charges of "insulting the institutions and organs of the state" under Article 301/2 of the Turkish Penal Code and "inciting the public to hatred and hostility" under Article 216/1.

Gratis dismisses employees

While reports indicated the footage was recorded from the Gratis headquarters at Yapı Kredi Plaza in Levent, the company issued a written statement regarding the matter.

Condemning the attack, Gratis announced it had terminated the employment contracts of four individuals involved in creating the video content. Others were suspended from their duties until the prosecutor's investigation is completed.

In its statement, Gratis noted that national values are its priority and that the company stands with the police at all times.

What happened? Three individuals launched an armed attack on a police checkpoint near the Israeli Consulate in Beşiktaş yesterday, Apr 7. İstanbul Governor Davut Gül stated at the scene that the attack targeted the police point. He confirmed one attacker was killed, two were captured wounded, and two police officers sustained light injuries. Gül also emphasized that the consulate has not been operational for approximately 2.5 years. Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi announced that the attackers were linked to an "organization that exploits religion." Following the incident, the Interior Ministry released a statement identifying the attackers. Authorities determined the suspects traveled to İstanbul in a vehicle rented from İzmit. The ministry reported that the deceased attacker, Yunus E. S., was linked to a terrorist organization that exploits religion. The two wounded suspects, Onur Ç. and Enes Ç., are brothers. Onur Ç. reportedly has a prior record for drug offenses. The statement added that "intense digital communication" was detected among the three suspects, and the interrogation of the wounded individuals continues. According to a report by Oğuzhan Keskin from Serbestiyet, Yunus E. S. was previously sentenced to 3 months and 22 days in prison for "wounding" during a 2018 family dispute in Adana. In 2021, his assets were frozen for three years due to suspected membership in ISIS. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

(HA/VK)