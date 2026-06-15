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ECONOMY - LABOR
DP: Date Published: 15.06.2026 12:25 15 June 2026 12:25
 ~  MO: Modified On: 15.06.2026 12:51 15 June 2026 12:51
Read Read:  3 minute

Edirne miners lock themselves 1,200 meters underground demanding unpaid wages

Gunfire was heard at the mining site as union members and workers' families were supporting the protest above the ground.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
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Edirne miners lock themselves 1,200 meters underground demanding unpaid wages

Miners in Edirne began an underground strike on Jun 13 demanding unpaid wages after protesting for over three weeks. Today, gunshots were fired above ground while union members and workers' families approached the company building, though no casualties were reported. The Independent Mine Workers Union reported the incident and called for arrests, while a union executive was summoned by police following a complaint from the company owner. The miners have locked themselves underground and started a hunger strike.

Miners in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, launched a strike 1,200 meters underground on Jun 13, demanding their unpaid wages. The miners had previously been protesting for more than three weeks.

Today, gunfire was heard at the scene above ground, the Independent Mine Workers Union (Bağımsız Maden İş) announced. No casualties were reported after the incident.

Three shots were fired while union members and resisting workers' families were at the scene, the union said, sharing videos of the incident: 

Başaran Aksu, an executive of the union, said the shots were fired when the group began walking toward the company building. He called for the arrest of the assailants. 

Meanwhile, the union said Aksu was summoned to give a statement to the police following a complaint by Barış Kiremitçi, owner of the Özşen Madencilik company.

Miners' families protest near the company by striking helmets against the ground:

The mining industry in Turkey has expanded significantly over the past few years as the government opened large areas to exploitation. This expansion has led to a rise in protests from both miners and local residents whose land is affected by the operations. Earlier this month, miners from Eskişehir concluded a protest over wages unpaid since April, which had culminated in a march to the capital city of Ankara.

Doruk Madencilik miners receive all unpaid dues after resuming protest
Doruk Madencilik miners receive all unpaid dues after resuming protest
5 June 2026

The miners brought their protest underground on Jun 13, declaring that they confined themselves there "after we are left with no other choice."

"Today marks the 25th day of our resistance. For the past 24 days, we have tried every possible means to make our voices heard above ground. There has been no agreement or progress of any kind from any source.

"As of today, we have begun a hunger strike underground alongside our comrades. Let no one try to force us out; we are determined in this cause. We will either die or secure our rights. We will not leave until our rights are granted.

"Today, we declare this to all of Turkey from here: those responsible for this situation are the very people accountable for the miners' lives and safety underground.

"You cannot cut back on people's bread, their hard-earned wages, or their families. People here have reached a point where they cannot even go home out of shame."

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
mine workers miners labor
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