Dozens detained in visa application scheme probe

Police detained 49 people today in simultaneous operations across six provinces as part of an investigation into companies accused of using automated software to obtain large numbers of visa appointments and resell access to applicants, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced.

In recent years, securing visa appointments through the websites of foreign diplomatic missions, particularly those of European Union (EU) countries, has become increasingly difficult. Some consultancy firms have emerged claiming they can secure appointments, charging substantial fees to people seeking to travel abroad.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office began investigating such companies, and found that they booked appointments in bulk through websites of diplomatic missions and authorized visa outsourcing providers, effectively making it more difficult for applicants to secure appointments directly.

Applicants were being charged large sums under categories such as “software,” “consultancy” and “service fees” in exchange for guarantees that visas or appointments would be secured within specified periods.

European journalists group urges EU to end 'discriminatory visa rejections' for journalists from Turkey

Also, investigators allege that these fees were not refunded when the promised services were not provided.

An examination by the Treasury and Finance Ministry’s Tax Inspection Board identified more than 2.84 billion liras in transactions in accounts linked to the companies between Jan 2024 and Jul 2026. Investigators also found that about 918 million liras had been collected from more than 41,000 people who applied for visas.

A significant portion of the payments was allegedly transferred to accounts belonging to company partners and employees. Authorities also reported substantial transactions involving cash, crypto assets and precious metals. (HA/VK)