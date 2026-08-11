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DP: Date Published: 11.08.2026 12:39 11 August 2026 12:39
 ~  MO: Modified On: 11.08.2026 17:41 11 August 2026 17:41
Read Read:  2 minute

Dozens detained in visa application scheme probe

Some visa consultancy firms were allegedly booking appointments in bulk through diplomatic missions’ websites and selling them to applicants for substantial sums.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
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Dozens detained in visa application scheme probe
Police searching a company's office
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Police detained 49 people today in simultaneous operations across six provinces as part of an investigation into companies accused of using automated software to obtain large numbers of visa appointments and resell access to applicants, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced.

In recent years, securing visa appointments through the websites of foreign diplomatic missions, particularly those of European Union (EU) countries, has become increasingly difficult. Some consultancy firms have emerged claiming they can secure appointments, charging substantial fees to people seeking to travel abroad.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office began investigating such companies, and found that they booked appointments in bulk through websites of diplomatic missions and authorized visa outsourcing providers, effectively making it more difficult for applicants to secure appointments directly.

Applicants were being charged large sums under categories such as “software,” “consultancy” and “service fees” in exchange for guarantees that visas or appointments would be secured within specified periods.

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Also, investigators allege that these fees were not refunded when the promised services were not provided.

An examination by the Treasury and Finance Ministry’s Tax Inspection Board identified more than 2.84 billion liras in transactions in accounts linked to the companies between Jan 2024 and Jul 2026. Investigators also found that about 918 million liras had been collected from more than 41,000 people who applied for visas.

A significant portion of the payments was allegedly transferred to accounts belonging to company partners and employees. Authorities also reported substantial transactions involving cash, crypto assets and precious metals. (HA/VK)

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Istanbul
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