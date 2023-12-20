DEM Party welcomes Kirkuk election results

The People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party has welcomed the results of the provincial elections in Iraq, particularly in the city of Kirkuk. In an official statement, co-chairpersons Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan extend their appreciation for the democratic determination exhibited by the people of Kirkuk.

Regarding the seat distribution in the Kirkuk Provincial Council after the elections on December 18, the breakdown is as follows: Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) 5, Arab Coalition 3, Turkmen Front 2, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) 2, Arab Qaeda 2, Arab Itikaf 1, and Christian 1.

Kurdish parties have claimed a total of 7 seats out of the 16 available in the council, which holds the responsibility of electing a governor through a single majority.

Furthermore, Kurdish parties have achieved success in securing 15 out of 75 seats in provinces with a notable Kurdish population across Iraq.

"External interventions"

"We hope that the Iraq elections, which are crucial for the Middle East, bring democracy, justice, and freedom to the people of the region," said the DEM Party's statement.

"Despite various external interventions aiming to create social chaos and political instability, the people of Kirkuk have exercised their democratic will by participating in the elections.

"In the context of the divide-and-rule strategy of the nation-state-centric approach in the Middle East, attempting to govern societies by dividing them based on national identities and beliefs to destabilize the region, the will of the people in Kirkuk has become a beacon of hope for the Middle East.

"With these election results, we hope that the Democratic Nation approach, encompassing all people and beliefs in Kirkuk, will gain more strength and spread throughout the entire region."

Will of the Kurdish people

"We congratulate the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (Yekîtiya Niştimanî ya Kurdistanê) for their success in the Kirkuk elections. We believe that the will of the Kurdish people will manifest itself today, as in history, by prioritizing coexistence among the people of the region and living together.

"We trust that the administration will show the necessary sensitivity in Kirkuk for the democratic coexistence of the people, allowing them to live with their identities and beliefs."

On December 18, provincial elections were held in 15 Iraqi provinces outside the three provinces of the Kurdistan Region. Iraq had postponed the elections for 10 years due to ISIS attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 16 million voters in the region, the election turnout remained at 41%, influenced by the boycott call of the Sadr Movement. Kirkuk had the highest participation rate in all provinces, with 64%. (TY/VK)