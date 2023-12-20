DEM Party MP urges urgent inquiry into hunger-striking prisoner's plight

Serhat Eren, the Member of Parliament for the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party in Diyarbakır, has submitted a request to the Human Rights Investigation Commission of the Parliament regarding the hunger strike of the inmate Hüseyin Karaoğlan.

In his appeal, Eren highlighted that Hüseyin Karaoğlan, currently held in solitary confinement at Sincan 1st High-Security Prison in Ankara, initiated a hunger strike on September 11 due to being kept in a single-person cell.

Eren's petition calls for the urgent intervention of the Parliamentary Human Rights Investigation Commission to investigate the violations of Karaoğlan's rights, listen to his demands, and take actions to address the violation of his right to life. The request emphasizes the need for the commission to seek information promptly from relevant authorities and for a delegation of parliamentarians to conduct an on-site inspection at the prison.

Solitary confinement

The application outlined the following details:

"Hüseyin Karaoğlan, transferred from Edirne Prison to Sincan 1st Prison in March without any justification, has been kept in solitary confinement until last week. Due to the hunger strike, Hüseyin Karaoğlan's weight has dropped from 70 kilograms to 45 kilograms. As his health deteriorated, he was placed in the same cell with an alleged informant.

"According to information conveyed by his brother, Hüseyin Karaoğlan, who was attacked by prison staff after returning from the exercise yard a few months ago, is experiencing a worsening health condition day by day. With sores in his mouth and difficulties in speaking, his only request is to be transferred to a cell where his friends are present. He has communicated that he would end the hunger strike if this request is fulfilled.

"On October 9, 2023, we appealed to the Parliamentary Human Rights Investigation Commission, requesting a delegation of MPs to visit Hüseyin Karaoğlan, conduct meetings with the prosecutor, initiate efforts with the Ministry of Justice, and take responsibility to prevent a violation of the right to life. Unfortunately, there has been no positive development in Hüseyin Karaoğlan's situation to date." (AS/VK)