DEM Party co-chairs of İstanbul's Esenyurt detained

The co-chairpersons of the Esenyurt district organization of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), Bahar Karataş and Fatih Ergün, were detained in early morning raids on their homes in İstanbul.

According to a report from the Mesopotamya Agency, police conducted searches at the homes of both co-chairs.

A search was conducted at the DEM Party's Esenyurt district office at the same time and books, magazines, and computers found in the party building were seized.

The reasons for the detentions have not yet been disclosed.

"Urban consensus"

According to an announcement made yesterday evening (February 19) from the Republican People's Party (CHP) headquarters, the party's candidates in İstanbul's Esenyurt and Güngören districts had changed.

Within the framework of the ongoing "urban consensus" dialogue between the CHP and the DEM Party, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Özer was announced as the candidate in Esenyurt:

"Our Güngören and Esenyurt district mayoral candidates in İstanbul have withdrawn from the candidacy due to health issues. We extend our best wishes to Ali Gökmen and Temel Akkoçlar. Prof. Dr. Ahmet Özer has been appointed as the mayoral candidate for Esenyurt district, and Yüksel Yalçın for Güngören district, by CHP Chairperson Özgür Özel," the announcement stated. (TY/PE)