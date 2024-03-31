DEM official killed in armed fight between muhtar candidates

In the rural Ağaçlıdere Neighborhood of the Sur district in Diyarbakır, a dispute erupted among candidates for muhtar (neighborhood or village head), resulting in the killing of a polling station official affiliated with the pro-Kurdish DEM Party was fatally shot while attempting to intervene.

As voting procedures were underway in the neighborhood, a quarrel ensued between two candidates for the neighborhood head position. The altercation escalated into a violent clash involving stones and clubs, drawing in supporters of the respective candidates. Subsequently, firearms were discharged.

Emin Çelik, a polling station official representing the DEM Party, was fatally wounded in the crossfire while trying to diffuse the altercation. As per initial reports, one person lost their life, and 11 others sustained injuries during the altercation.

"Shots were fired at journalists"

Following the subsiding of the incident, journalists arriving at the scene were also targeted. According to a statement by the Southeast Journalists Association, gunfire was directed at the vehicle carrying Anadolu Agency reporters. The statement expressed concern for the safety of journalists, stating, "Some of our colleagues left the scene either by ambulance, their own vehicles, or by fleeing on foot to reach a safe area. In discussions with our colleagues, they have indicated that there are currently no concerns regarding their personal safety. We urgently call upon local authorities, security forces, and military personnel to ensure the safety of journalists working in the field."

Incidents in other regions:

Ağrı

Sırrı Sakık, a DEM Party member from Ağrı, reacted strongly to the collective voting by military and police personnel relocated to Ağrı, stating, "There are thieves, thieves! There are thieves in this city. They want to usurp the will of this city."

Sakık urged security forces to resist the manipulation of the people's will, emphasizing, "Today is a day of honor. Regardless of your political views, stand against this usurpation of will. To the security forces here, I say: If you have an iota of faith in Allah, do not usurp the will of the people of Ağrı on this sacred day. Who do you think you are?"

Mardin

Kars

Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit, DEM Party Deputy Group Chairperson and Member of Parliament for Kars, questioned a soldier waiting in line to vote at Atatürk Primary School in Kars, asking, "Where are you from?" The soldier replied, "We came from outside the province." Expressing concern over the situation, Koçyiğit stated, "There are soldiers brought from outside everywhere. With these brought-in voters, the will of the people of Kars is being jeopardized. An attempt is being made to confiscate the 5-year governance that the people of Kars will choose for themselves. I call upon all the people of Kars: Put your hand on your conscience against those who try to confiscate your will and your city with illegal and fake voters. Do not allow people who have no connection to this place and will never return here to determine the fate of this city. Those who prostrate themselves morning and evening, those who pray, are now committing theft in the eyes of the entire city. We fought against these thieves, and we will continue to do so. If we are to find a name for the AKP, we can call it the 'party of thieves.' I believe in the conscience and wisdom of all the people of Kars."