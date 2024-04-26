Court sentences suspects in 2022 İstanbul bombing case

In a trial involving 18 detained and 36 indicted suspects, the verdict was announced regarding the November 2023 İstanbul bombing where six people were killed and 99 others were injured.

During the hearing at the İstanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court, five detained suspects, including Ahlam Albashir, who planted the bomb, along with their lawyers, were present. Some detained suspects participated in the hearing via video conference.

In her final statement, Albashir stated, "I will not defend myself. I accept any punishment you impose on me for this explosion and the resulting deaths. Ammar Jarkas was unaware of anything. He thought my family had died, but they are alive. When Ahmed Jarkas broke his phone, he had no knowledge of anything. I stayed at Ahmad Haj Hasan's house for three days. Our acquaintance stems from the workshop. Because I am a woman, he did not agree to me staying at the workshop, so he invited me to his home. I only saw Ferhat Habeş and Fatma Berkel at home. I would like to speak to the honorable president alone."

Other suspects claimed that they had no involvement in the attack and requested acquittal.

Infographic: The network that organized the İstanbul bomb attack

The court, concluding the trial, sentenced detained suspect Ahlam Albashir to 7 aggravated life imprisonments for "attempting to undermine the unity and integrity of the state," "intentional killing of a child by bombing," and "intentional killing by bombing." Additionally, Albashir was sentenced to a total of 1794 years in prison for 99 counts of "attempted murder" and "unauthorized possession or transfer of dangerous substances."

Fatma Berkel and Ferhat Habeş were each sentenced to 18 years in prison for the crime of "assisting in undermining the unity and integrity of the state." Furthermore, they were each sentenced to a total of 108 years in prison for aiding and abetting "intentional killing by bombing" of six individuals, including a child, 891 years for "attempted murder by bombing" of 99 individuals, and 18 years each for "providing firearms."

The court ordered the continued detention of both suspects. After the verdict was announced, Fatma Berkel fainted in the courtroom. Upon regaining consciousness, she cried, saying, "What have I done, why?"

Ammar Jarkas and Ahmed Jarkas, who transported albashir before and after the attack, were sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison and a fine of 60,000 TL for "human trafficking," "harboring criminals," and "destroying, concealing, or altering evidence." The court acquitted both suspects of other charges.

Apart from the Jarkas brothers, six other suspects were also convicted of human trafficking and fined.

Twelve of the defendants, one of whom is a minor, were acquitted of all charges.

Arrest warrants for 10 individuals, including Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leaders, are still in effect. The government had attributed the attack to the PKK, a claim denied by the organization. (RT/VK)