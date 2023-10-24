Cocaine seized in diplomatic vehicle during border crossing

A total of 54 kilograms and 912 grams of cocaine were seized in a diplomatic vehicle entering Turkey from the Kapikule Border Crossing in Edirne.

Anadolu Agency reported that a vehicle belonging to the Sofia Embassy of a South American country arrived at the Kapikule Border Crossing to enter Turkey and that during the customs inspection, 54 kilograms and 912 grams of cocaine, packaged in 52 bundles, were discovered in the vehicle.

The driver and another individual in the vehicle were arrested. The suspects were taken to the courthouse and subsequently remanded in custody by the judge. (AS/PE)