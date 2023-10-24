TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 24 October 2023 15:07
 ~ Modified On: 24 October 2023 15:15
1 min Read

Cocaine seized in diplomatic vehicle during border crossing

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/24/cocaine-seized-in-diplomatic-vehicle-during-border-crossing.jpg

A total of 54 kilograms and 912 grams of cocaine were seized in a diplomatic vehicle entering Turkey from the Kapikule Border Crossing in Edirne.

Anadolu Agency reported that a vehicle belonging to the Sofia Embassy of a South American country arrived at the Kapikule Border Crossing to enter Turkey and that during the customs inspection, 54 kilograms and 912 grams of cocaine, packaged in 52 bundles, were discovered in the vehicle.

The driver and another individual in the vehicle were arrested. The suspects were taken to the courthouse and subsequently remanded in custody by the judge. (AS/PE)

cocaine cocaine trafficking sofia kapıkule
Back to Top