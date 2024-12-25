TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 25 December 2024 18:33
 ~ Modified On: 26 December 2024 10:38
2 min Read

Christmas services in churches across Turkey

Christmas has been celebrated at services held in churches across Turkey, with calls made for peace and unity. From Istanbul to Mersin and from Hatay to Ankara, the Bible was recited, prayers were said and hymns were sung.

Christmas services in churches across Turkey
Photograph: Anadolu Agency

Last night, in many cities across Turkey including Istanbul, Ankara, Hatay and Mersin, Christmas services were held.

In Istanbul, hymns were sung at churches in Beyoğlu and Şişli and the Bible was recited. Candles were lit, and prayers were said in Turkish, Italian and English.

According to the report of the Anadolu Agency, in addition to the representatives of the Catholic community, many tourists, too, attended the service at the Church of St. Anthony of Padua on İstiklal Street.

Services were also held at the other Catholic church on İstiklal Street, the Church of St. Mary Draperis, and the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Şişli.

Police teams provided security outside the churches.

Christmas is an important religious festival in the Christian world where the birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated. It is widely observed on December 25, while some Orthodox churches (Armenian and Russian, for instance), following the Julian calendar, observe it on January 6 and 7, respectively. According to the Christian faith, Christmas is the birth of Jesus Christ, son of God, an event that spells the great redemption for humanity.

Mersin

Christmas service was held at the Greek Orthodox Church in the Akdeniz district of Mersin.

The service was administered by father Coşkun Teymur. Teymur prayed with the congregation and issued a message of unity and togerherness.

Citizens lit candles, said prayers, recited the Bible and sang hymns.

Ankara

Christmas service was also held at the St. Theresa Catholic Church in the Altındağ district of Ankara.

Hatay

Christmas Service was also held at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in the İskenderun district of Hatay.

The roots of Christmas

Yuletide and Saturnalia festivals, pagan and Roman winter festivals, celebrated since ancient times form the roots of the Christmas festival.

During the early period of Christianity under Roman rule, Christians began to celebrate pagan festivals as religious festivals so that local people would accept this religion more easily. The real birth date of Jesus Christ is in fact unclear in religious and historical sources. Today, Christmas has lost many of its religious links, and has become a universal festival celebrated also by non-Christians with a focus mostly on the exchange of gifts.

One of the most distinct symbols of this change is the “Father Christmas” figure. (TY/NHRD).

Origin
Istanbul
christmas Christmas ceremony İstanbul Ankara hatay Mersin
