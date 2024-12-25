Christmas services in churches across Turkey

Last night, in many cities across Turkey including Istanbul, Ankara, Hatay and Mersin, Christmas services were held.

In Istanbul, hymns were sung at churches in Beyoğlu and Şişli and the Bible was recited. Candles were lit, and prayers were said in Turkish, Italian and English.

According to the report of the Anadolu Agency, in addition to the representatives of the Catholic community, many tourists, too, attended the service at the Church of St. Anthony of Padua on İstiklal Street.

Services were also held at the other Catholic church on İstiklal Street, the Church of St. Mary Draperis, and the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Şişli.

Police teams provided security outside the churches.

Christmas is an important religious festival in the Christian world where the birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated. It is widely observed on December 25, while some Orthodox churches (Armenian and Russian, for instance), following the Julian calendar, observe it on January 6 and 7, respectively. According to the Christian faith, Christmas is the birth of Jesus Christ, son of God, an event that spells the great redemption for humanity.

Mersin

Christmas service was held at the Greek Orthodox Church in the Akdeniz district of Mersin.

The service was administered by father Coşkun Teymur. Teymur prayed with the congregation and issued a message of unity and togerherness.

Citizens lit candles, said prayers, recited the Bible and sang hymns.

Ankara

Christmas service was also held at the St. Theresa Catholic Church in the Altındağ district of Ankara.

Hatay

Christmas Service was also held at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in the İskenderun district of Hatay.