Chessplayer removed from national team 'due to pregnancy'

Kübra Öztürk-Örenli, a member of the national chess team of Turkey, has been removed from the chess national team and had her national team scholarship cut due to "pregnancy reasons."

Öztürk-Örenli shared this news on her social media account and explained what she lived through after she learned about her pregnancy at the end of last year. She mentioned that the decision regarding her was made without consulting her and that she found out about the scholarship cut from a call by the federation.

Explaining her desire to play in the European Women's Championship during a meeting with the federation, Öztürk-Örenli asked why she was not offered the opportunity. She reported that the federation responded that it was not appropriate for her to go while being pregnant, even though she was willing to cover her baby's and caregiver's expenses. Öztürk-Örenli emphasized the importance of the tournament for her.

"Pregnancy is not a hindrance to playing chess," said Öztürk-Örenli. She stated, "As you know, there is no objection to a pregnant woman boarding a plane with a doctor's permission between the 28th and 35th weeks. Moreover, there is no problem for a pregnant athlete to engage in sports, and playing chess poses no hindrance at all. Therefore, when I prepared my schedule, my pregnancy was planned to fit into an itinerary that accommodates all important tournaments."

While the federation claimed that she was not removed from the national team, Öztürk mentioned situations such as her scholarship being cut and systematically not being sent to tournaments, even though it was said that she could attend any tournament she wished.

In her closing statement, Kübra Öztürk-Örenli said, "As a sports figure idolized for girls and female athletes throughout my 24-year chess career, what I have experienced today disregards everything I have done and will do. I will fight against this mentality, which even exists in female administrators, that tells women to sit at home and take care of their children and says that women's only duty is that."

She also expressed her determination to resist the trend of not supporting promising and strong female chess players in Turkey in recent years and for them to be separated from chess for baseless reasons, both financially and morally. She concluded by stating her intention to persist in the world of chess, even if the federation and its leaders maintain the belief of sitting at home, raising your child.

"I played in the chess leagues this year with my two children. I will continue to be a part of the chess world today, just like I did yesterday. Among my plans, I would like to emphasize that, even if the federation doesn't provide assistance and even if I can't find sponsors, I am willing to spend all my savings for the goal of becoming Turkey's first female International Master and Grandmaster, and I will work with all my strength to achieve it," said the chess player. (EMK/PE)