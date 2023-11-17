TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 17 November 2023 11:53
 ~ Modified On: 17 November 2023 11:55
1 min Read

Chemical warehouse fire in İStanbul

While firefighters managed to bring the fire under control in parts of the building, flames continued to rise in other sections.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
A fire broke out in a warehouse containing chemical substances in Istanbul's Esenyurt district. The single-story storage facility, located in Osmangazi Neighborhood, reportedly housed various chemicals, including brake spray. The cause of the fire, which led to small-scale explosions due to the stored chemicals, is yet to be determined.

The incident prompted the immediate response of firefighting, health, and police teams upon receiving the alert. Firefighters, supported by reinforcements from several districts with additional teams and water tanks, worked to contain the blaze. Simultaneously, police forces secured the surrounding area.

While firefighters managed to bring the fire under control in parts of the building, flames continued to rise in other sections. The teams are actively engaged in efforts to extinguish the fire, considering the potential risk of spreading to nearby businesses.

The situation is ongoing, with authorities closely monitoring and managing the incident to ensure public safety. (TY/VK)

