GENDER
Date published: 9 April 2024 17:02
 ~ Modified On: 9 April 2024 17:08
2 min Read

Call for public participation in hearing of 'Dina' case

The Gabonese university student's lifeless body was found in a river in northern Turkey. One individual is currently remanded in custody.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Call for public participation in hearing of 'Dina' case
Evrim Kepenek/bianet

The third hearing in the case of Jeannah Dinabongho Ibouanga, also known as "Dina," a Gabonese university student whose lifeless body was found in the Filyos River between Zonguldak and Karabük last year, will take place on April 29. The group “Feminists for Dina” has called for public participation in the trial.

According to the indictment prepared by the Karabük Prosecutor’s Office, the accused, Dursun A., is facing charges of “intentional homicide,” with a request for aggravated life imprisonment, and “sexual abuse,” with a request for up to 15 years in prison.

The family of Dina attended the second hearing of the case at the Karabük Heavy Penal Court on January 24 and expressed their complaint.

A call for participation published in X stated, “Let’s be there in greater numbers this time! We invite all women to follow this case and to meet in Karabük for the third hearing at the Karabük Heavy Penal Court on April 29, Monday, at 11:40.”

Background

Jeannah Danys Dinabongho Ibouanga, a 17-year-old Gabonese student studying in Karabük, was found dead in the Filyos River on March 26, 2023. While investigating the possibility that Ibouanga was taken to a wooded area by car, six individuals, including three non-Turkish citizens, were detained.

On the night of her disappearance, Dina had told friends at a movie night that she was going downstairs to her relative’s apartment to get a charger around 11:00 PM. However, security camera footage later showed her running barefoot on the street for unknown reasons.

During the investigation, seven individuals were released without charge, while the suspect Dursun A. was detained for the fourth time and subsequently arrested on April 10, 2023. (EMK/VK)

related news
Court president in Dina's case: 'There is no racism in Turkey'
24 January 2024
/haber/court-president-in-dina-s-case-there-is-no-racism-in-turkey-290973
Unanswered questions surrounding Dina's 'Suspected Death'
13 November 2023
/yazi/unanswered-questions-surrounding-dina-s-suspected-death-287779
TRIAL REGARDING MURDER OF GABONESE UNIVERSITY STUDENT DINA STARTS:
Feminist lawyers of Dina's case: 'There has not been an effective investigation'
8 November 2023
/haber/feminist-lawyers-of-dina-s-case-there-has-not-been-an-effective-investigation-287596
Feminists object to Dina's indictment: 'A single defendant is unacceptable'
2 November 2023
/haber/feminists-object-to-dina-s-indictment-a-single-defendant-is-unacceptable-287344
