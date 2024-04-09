Call for public participation in hearing of 'Dina' case

The third hearing in the case of Jeannah Dinabongho Ibouanga, also known as "Dina," a Gabonese university student whose lifeless body was found in the Filyos River between Zonguldak and Karabük last year, will take place on April 29. The group “Feminists for Dina” has called for public participation in the trial.

According to the indictment prepared by the Karabük Prosecutor’s Office, the accused, Dursun A., is facing charges of “intentional homicide,” with a request for aggravated life imprisonment, and “sexual abuse,” with a request for up to 15 years in prison.

The family of Dina attended the second hearing of the case at the Karabük Heavy Penal Court on January 24 and expressed their complaint.

A call for participation published in X stated, “Let’s be there in greater numbers this time! We invite all women to follow this case and to meet in Karabük for the third hearing at the Karabük Heavy Penal Court on April 29, Monday, at 11:40.”

Background

Jeannah Danys Dinabongho Ibouanga, a 17-year-old Gabonese student studying in Karabük, was found dead in the Filyos River on March 26, 2023. While investigating the possibility that Ibouanga was taken to a wooded area by car, six individuals, including three non-Turkish citizens, were detained.

On the night of her disappearance, Dina had told friends at a movie night that she was going downstairs to her relative’s apartment to get a charger around 11:00 PM. However, security camera footage later showed her running barefoot on the street for unknown reasons.

During the investigation, seven individuals were released without charge, while the suspect Dursun A. was detained for the fourth time and subsequently arrested on April 10, 2023. (EMK/VK)