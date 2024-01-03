Bozkır, who had escaped during the trial for the 'Hablemitoğlu murder' recaptured

Nuri Gökhan Bozkır, who had escaped while being tried without detention for involvement in the murder of Necip Hablemitoğlu, has been recaptured.

The General Directorate of Security announced that Bozkır was apprehended yesterday (January 2) as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Ankara Security Directorate Counterterrorism Branch and Intelligence Branch.

Captured in Ukraine, released under "judicial control"

Discharged from the military on multiple charges while serving as a captain in the Special Forces before, Nuri Gökhan Bozkır was sought for his alleged involvement in the Hablemitoğlu murder and was captured in Ukraine, then brought to Turkey by the MIT in January 2022. However, he was released under "judicial control," requiring him to sign in at the police station every week. Bozkır, who received a 21-year, 9-month prison sentence in an "arms trafficking case" in Urfa, failed to comply after this verdict, leading to an arrest warrant.

Suspect of assassination of Prof. Hablemitoğlu brought to Turkey

Bozkır had denied the allegations of involvement in the Hablemitoğlu murder during an interview in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, conducted by Hürriyet journalist Toygun Atilla before his initial capture. He had claimed to share similar political views with Hablemitoğlu.

Hablemitoğlu murder and indictment prepared 20 years later

Necip Hablemitoğlu was assassinated on December 18, 2002, in front of his house before being able to publish his book titled "Köstebek," which criticized the Gülen movement's efforts to infiltrate the state. The book, in its incomplete form, was published a year later. The investigation into the assassination was completed 20 years later in November 2022.

In the indictment accepted by the 36th Heavy Penal Court in Ankara, Mustafa Özcan, Aydın Köstem, and Enver Altaylı, accused of being leaders of the Fethullah Gülen and "FETÖ" organization, are charged with "inciting premeditated murder" of Hablemitoğlu. Altaylı, a former intelligence officer among the suspects, had previously been sentenced to 23 years and 4 months in prison for "FETÖ membership" and "espionage."

Among the defendants is the fugitive retired Colonel Levent Göktaş. In the indictment, Göktaş, along with retired Captain Ahmet Tarkan Mumcuoğlu and retired Major Fikret Emek, is accused of "premeditated murder" of Hablemitoğlu. The indictment requests aggravated life imprisonment for the defendants, and additionally, an 8-year sentence for Göktaş for the charge of "establishing an organization," and 4 years each for Mumcuoğlu and Emek for "membership in a criminal organization."

In the indictment, Nuri Gökhan Bozkır and FETÖ fugitive Serhat Ilıcak are accused of "aiding premeditated murder" and face up to 20 years in prison. Bozkır is further sought to be sentenced to an additional 4 years for "membership in a criminal organization."

Defendant Mehmet Narin is facing up to 4 years in prison for "membership in a criminal organization," while a non-prosecution decision has been made for 9 individuals. (AEK/PE)