BDS Turkey turns 15

BDS Turkey, the movement of boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel, has published a written statement on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of its foundation.

Nurtured on the principles of the international BDS movement and the declared support of numerous democratic mass organizations in Turkey, the movement began as the “Boycott against Israel Initiative for Palestine”, and from 2014 on, in coordination with the Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC) took the name BDS Turkey.

BDS Turkey also added that they had carried out many campaigns since 2009 for Turkey to cut all ties with Israel and the isolation of Israel in diplomatic, commercial, military, academic and cultural fields, stating:

“Since its foundation to this day, our movement has secured fundamental success in determining targets of struggle in Turkey-Israel relationships and rendering this line of struggle visible and turning it into a demand adopted by wider sections of society in Turkey. Our movement has achieved concrete gains against the genocidal process that began in Gaza after 7 October 2023, by first and foremost forcing the cancellation of “sister city” protocols signed between 6 municipalities in Turkey and municipalities of the occupation regime.

Our movement also assumed important roles in bringing together different circles and movements supporting Palestine to cut all channels that nurture Israel, and this created by this line of struggle formed the main component in shaping the public pressure that forced the political authority to take the decision to suspend trade relations with Israel.”

BDS Turkey emphasized that attacks targeting Gaza continued, stating that the struggle for boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel had become “more important than ever”.

The statement ended with the call, “From the river to the sea, let’s step up the struggle together until Palestine is free!”

