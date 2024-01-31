Author Mario Levi passes away

Author and communication trainer Mario Levi passed away at the age of 67 after battling colon cancer for the past four years.

The coordinator of Şalom Newspaper, Tilda Levi, who held the position for 13 years, provided the following information:

"He was a very talented writer with a powerful pen. He was one of the founding writers of Şalom. After winning the Haldun Taner Award, he turned more towards literature. With his rhetoric and voice tone, he did many narrations. He was a very special person for us."

Everest Publications shared the funeral details of the author. Levi will be laid to rest tomorrow (February 1) with a funeral ceremony scheduled for 13:00 at the Acıbadem Jewish Cemetery in İstanbul.

In an announcement made on their social media account of Buart Art Workshop expressed "deep sorrow for the loss of their dear teacher, the emotional and powerful voice of our literature, the unique person, Mario Levi." They conveyed gratitude for his contributions to literature and extended condolences to all his loved ones and family.

TRT 2, one channel of the public broadcaster TRT, shared a segment from a documentary aired on the channel after the author's passing, stating: "In the hope of not forgetting the remaining parts..."

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mario Levi, who left us a precious memory with "Muhayyelat," where he pursued the hidden stories of the city of İstanbul. Our condolences."

Mario Levi was known for works including "İstanbul Bir Masaldı,"(İstanbul Was a Fairy Tale) "En Güzel Aşk Hikayemiz," (Our Most Beautiful Love Story) "Bir Şehre Gidememek," (Not Able to Go to a City) "Lunapark Kapandı," (Amusement Park Closed) and "Size Pandispanya Yaptım," (I Made an Angel-Cake For You). He shared insights about İstanbul in an interview with Anadolu Agency three years ago where he said, "İstanbul has always been an inspiration for me. It has been an inspiration even in its negatives. İstanbul is a city that is not easy to live in, no matter from which perspective you look at it, both due to the traces left by history and also today." (AÖ/TY/PE)