Ardahan residents launch petition for governor removed over 'cycling tights'

Residents of Ardahan have launched an online petition calling for Mehmet Fatih Çiçekli to be reinstated as governor after he was removed following a public debate over his cycling attire.

The petition on Change.org claims cycling tourism and sports activities had expanded in the northeastern province during Çiçekli’s tenure and his removal caused "sadness and concern" among the residents.

Çiçekli would frequently post videos on social media from his cycling tours and said he worked to realize Ardahan's potential for being a sports tourism center. The petition credits Çiçekli for his efforts, claiming that participation in youth activities increased by 30% and that growing interest in cycling led to the planning and construction of bicycle lanes.

“Ardahan’s recently gained development momentum must be maintained. We believe Mr. Çiçekli should remain in office,” the petition says, clarifying that the campaign has no political purpose.

Çiçekli, 50, had been serving as the governor of Ardahan since January.

Ardahan is a small city with a population of less than 100,000 people on Turkey's northeastern border and is also among the poorest of the country's 81 provinces.

Background

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan replaced Çiçekli on Jul 18 through a decree published in the Official Gazette. The removal did not mean that Çiçekli had been dismissed from public service.

While the decree did not give a reason fr the governor's replacement, the decision followed criticism over photographs and public appearances showing Çiçekli wearing athletic tights while cycling.

İnan Akgün Alp, an MP from the secularist main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), had ingited the debate, calling for Çiçekli's removal during a Jul 5 parliamentary speech.

“There cannot be a governor in leggings,” Alp remarked. “Either remove these governors or send them a fig leaf to wear.”

Following his dismissal, Çiçekli told BirGün newspaper that he practices several sports, including cycling, at a near-professional level and wear athletic outfit only when training. “I am a sailing and rowing athlete, and I am a cyclist. What I was wearing was sports clothing that I use while exercising.”

Asked what he planned to do next, Çiçekli replied that he would “keep pedaling.”

(VK)