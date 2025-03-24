Ankara municipality faces corruption probe following İstanbul arrests

The opposition-controlled Ankara Metropolitan Municipality is facing an investigation for alleged financial misconduct related to a series of concerts held between 2021 and 2024.

The Ankara Governor’s Office announced that it authorized an investigation into 33 out of 130 concerts organized by the municipality, citing potential public financial loss.

The probe follows the recent arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and 48 municipal employees on corruption charges, which sparked widespread protests across Turkey. The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), which controls both Ankara and İstanbul municipalities, claims that the investigations are politically motivated and rely heavily on secret witness testimony rather than concrete evidence.

The municipality confirmed that inspectors had completed their review of cultural and artistic events in the capital held during the past three years.

“The inspection covering service procurements for 130 concerts has been completed. No irregularities were identified in 97 concerts, and no investigation permits were issued for these events," the municipality said in a written statement. "However, a decision has been made to authorize investigations into 33 concerts based on allegations of public financial loss.”

The municipality emphasized that previous audits had not found any wrongdoing. “These events were thoroughly reviewed during regular audits by the Court of Accounts and inspections by the Interior Ministry, and no adverse findings were reported. The nine municipal employees named in the decision will exercise their legal rights and appeal to the Regional Administrative Court."

'They try to trip up their rivals'

CHP's parliamentary group deputy chair and Murat Emir said, “Our mayor Mansur Yavaş had already responded to these claims in detail on Nov 11, 2024, with documents, showing there were no irregularities. The intention is clear. Just as our İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was unlawfully arrested, the same malicious mindset is now at work."

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş had previously warned of possible political targeting following İmamoğlu’s detention. In an interview with Sözcü TV, Yavaş had said, “Instead of engaging in normal political competition, they try to trip up their rivals. Anything is possible in our country. Many petitions have been submitted to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. There have also been efforts targeting me. We will resist every unlawful act. We will not bow down.” (HA/VK)