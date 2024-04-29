Adıyaman police officer shoots two colleagues to death

TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 29 April 2024 12:47
 ~ Modified On: 29 April 2024 12:47
1 min Read

The altercation that led to the fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute over a work assignment.

BIA News Desk
A police officer in Adıyaman, southeastern Turkey, opened fire on his colleagues, killing two of them, the Interior Ministry has announced.

The shooting occurred at the Şehit Ahmet Yıldırım Police Center in the Altınşehir district at around 8.15 p.m. yesterday, when officer S.U.Ş., using his service weapon, wounded Police Center Chief K.Ü. and Public Security Branch Teams Chief G.Ö. The assailant was subsequently apprehended and taken into custody.

Despite being rushed to the hospital and receiving emergency medical treatment, two officers succumbed to their injuries, said Adıyaman Governor Osman Varol.

The motive behind the shooting is currently under investigation, but according to Emniyet-Sen Union President Faruk Sezer, the altercation that led to the fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute over a work assignment. (AS/VK)

