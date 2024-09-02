Actress Ahu Tuğba dies at 69

Well-known actress Ahu Tuğba passed away yesterday at her home in Miami, the US, after a prolonged battle with asthma.

Born Tuğba Çetin on Aug 13, 1955, in İstanbul, Ahu Tuğba was the only child of her family. She attended Robert College before being discovered by director Metin Erksan, who introduced her to the world of cinema while she was still in middle school. Her passion for acting led her to leave her studies at Concordia University in Canada to pursue a career in film.

Ahu Tuğba became a prominent figure in Turkish cinema from the late 1970s onwards, known for her roles in memorable films such as "Derviş Bey," "Dokunmayın Şabanıma," "Banker Bilo," and "Taçsız Kraliçe." She also ventured into music, releasing an album titled "Buyur Gel/Mırnık" in 1987, and performed as a nightclub artist for a period.

Throughout her career, she shared the screen with many of Turkey's most famous actors, including Kemal Sunal, Cüneyt Arkın, Tarık Akan, and Kadir İnanır. Her last significant role was in the TV series "Meçhule Gidenler" in 2006, after which she took a step back from acting.

Ahu Tuğba spent her later years in Miami with her daughter, Anjelik, who found her at home and notified the authorities.

Her fellow actors and Culture Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy released condolence messages for Ahu Tuğba on social media.

“I learned with sadness that Ahu Tuğba, one of the precious artists of Yeşilçam, passed away. I wish God's mercy to the deceased and condolences to her family, her loved ones and our entire art community. May her place be heaven,” wrote the minister.

Actor Nuri Alço was the first to announce Ahu Tuğba’s death, writing, “I heard the news of my dear friend Ahu's passing. I spoke with her daughter Anjelik. I'm very, very sorry. We lost our Ahu.”

Actors Hülya Koçyiğit, Pınar Altuğ, Yalçın Dümer and singers Emel Sayın and Seda Sayan were among those who mourned Ahu Tuğba’s death on social media. (VK)